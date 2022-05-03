The America board falls asleep and they would have beaten the coach they want

León would have beaten a technician to America

May 02, 2022 9:11 p.m.

The directive of America He is very happy with the performance that Fernando Ortiz has shown as a coach, however, doubts continue and that is why the board is looking for a new DT, but apparently León would have won the strategist that Santiago wanted Baths for the Eagles.

Ferdinand Ortiz He managed to get the team back on the flight it had lost with Santiago Solari and thanks to his six consecutive victories he was able to put the azulcrema team at the top of the Liga MX.

However, they are not entirely convinced, since he has shown some doubts against Cruz Azul and the Liguilla could define Tano’s future, so Santiago Baths They would already be looking for technicians who could reach America, but in the last few hours it has come out that their favorite could already be tied up with another team.

The coach who could beat America

León would take advantage of his bad moment to try to hire Nicolás Larcamón, since he is a technician that the Feline directors like a lot, so they would have already started talks with the Argentine coach to get him to Bajío.

