Mexicans spend more in Oxxo; favors sales of beer, liquor and snacks

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, the average expenditure of Mexicans on Oxxo reached 46.7 pesosan increase of 10.7% compared to the same period of 2021, favored by an increase in the mobility of its clients as well as good sales in the meeting category, which includes beer, snacks, and wines and spirits.

According to the financial report of Mexican Economic Development (Femsa), owner of the Oxxo store chain, from January to March the sales of its proximity business reached 49 thousand 918 million pesos, an annual growth of 15 percent.

In a conference with analysts, the finance director of FemsaEugenio Garza, He highlighted that traffic in stores has not yet fully returned to pre-pandemic levels and that the firm is looking for the best strategies to reduce the impact of inflation.

“Proximity is a very good channel for consumers to spend their money wisely. And another thing that is very strong is how flexible and how fast we manage the portfolio of products that we offer. Therefore, we will and will continue to work with our business partners to ensure that we provide consumers with options in the future that protect their spending.”

During the reference quarter, the Oxxo store base expanded by 69 units to reach 794 net openings in the last twelve months, after a very productive fourth quarter of 2021 that partially depleted the reserve of new stores in process. As of March 31, 2022, Femsa’s proximity division had a total of 20,500 Oxxo stores.

Femsa sales grow in the first quarter

From January to March, Femsa’s sales reached 147 thousand 636 million pesos, a growth of 18.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

“Certainly, we must continue to monitor inflation and supply chain pressures, as well as the continued evolution of events related to the pandemic. But in general, we are optimistic about our opportunities and our ability to capture them,” said the company’s CEO, Daniel Rodríguez Cofré.

For its part, the fuel division presented revenues of 10 thousand 894 million pesos, an advance of 27.7% in annual figures but it is still below the figures registered prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thus, Femsa’s net income fell 6.6%, to close at 5,848 million pesos.

