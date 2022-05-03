Met Gala 2022: the best photos from the red carpet
The first Monday in May means one thing: Met Gala. After skipping the 2020 edition due to the pandemic and postponing last year’s one to September, the fundraising event for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is back.
Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda were the hosts of the event held yesterday evening (Monday 2 May). It was also celebrated In America: An Anthology of Fashion, the second chapter of a major two-part exhibition that explores the roots of American fashion. As reported on the invitation, which came directly from Anna Wintour, director of Vogue, this year’s event was a white tie event with an emphasis on “golden” glamor.
The Met Gala began in 1948 as the Costume Institute Gala and has grown over the decades to become the glittering event we know today. In 2019, donations to the Costume Institute exceeded $ 200 million for the first time thanks to such a high-profile fundraising.
