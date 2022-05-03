Met Gala 2022: the best photos from the red carpet

The first Monday in May means one thing: Met Gala. After skipping the 2020 edition due to the pandemic and postponing last year’s one to September, the fundraising event for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is back.

Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda were the hosts of the event held yesterday evening (Monday 2 May). It was also celebrated In America: An Anthology of Fashion, the second chapter of a major two-part exhibition that explores the roots of American fashion. As reported on the invitation, which came directly from Anna Wintour, director of Vogue, this year’s event was a white tie event with an emphasis on “golden” glamor.

The Met Gala began in 1948 as the Costume Institute Gala and has grown over the decades to become the glittering event we know today. In 2019, donations to the Costume Institute exceeded $ 200 million for the first time thanks to such a high-profile fundraising.

Megan Thee Stallion

Photo by Christopher Polk

Olivia Rodrigo

Photo by Christopher Polk

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Photo by Christopher Polk

Lizzo

Photo by Christopher Polk

Camila Cabello

Photo by Christopher Polk

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

Photo by Christopher Polk

Billie Eilish

Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Cardi B

Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images

Katy Perry

Photo by Christopher Polk

Alicia Keys

Photo by Christopher Polk

Bad Bunny

Photo by Christopher Polk

Shawn Mendes

Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Rosalía

Photo by John Shearer / Getty Images

Anitta

Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Future

Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Anderson .Paak

Photo by Christopher Polk

J Balvin

Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images



