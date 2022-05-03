Matches for today Tuesday May 3; Champions League and more
This Tuesday, May 3, soccer activity continues in the different competitions around the world, with the second leg semifinals of the UEFA Champions League as the most important thing of the day, so here we present the schedules and channels where you can watch the matches for today.
In the Champions League, the first finalist of the 2021-22 edition will be defined with the second leg of the semis between Villarreal and Liverpool, which you can watch at 2:00 p.m. on HBO Max and TNT.
The complete billboard of matches for today May 3; schedules and channels where to watch the games
- Champions League
- Villarreal v Liverpool
- 2:00 p.m. on HBO Max, TNT
- CHAMPIONSHIP
- Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
- 1:00 p.m. on SKY Sports
- EUROPEAN UNDER-17 FEMALE
- Denmark vs Germany
- 07:00 a.m. on UEFA TV, Star+
- France vs Finland
- 10:30 a.m. on UEFA TV, Star+
- Bosnia vs Netherlands
- 1:00 p.m. on UEFA TV, Star+
- Norway vs Spain
- 1:00 p.m. on UEFA TV, Star+
- PRO LEAGUE SERIES B
- Guayaquil Sport vs America Quito
- 7:00 p.m. on Star+
- PROMERIC LEAGUE
- Cartaginés vs Santos de Guapiles
- 9:00 p.m. on FUTV
- REGIONAL LEAGUE
- VfB Lubeck vs Hannover 96 II
- 11:30 a.m. on OneFootball
- SERIES B BRAZIL
- Bahia vs Londrina
- 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz
- Nautical vs. Guarani
- 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz
