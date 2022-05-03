Kylie Jenner talks about her postpartum journey on Instagram

Becoming a mother is a beautiful but also tiring adventure, especially if the eyes of the world are constantly focused on you, on your body and on those extra pounds that your body struggles to lose once the pregnancy is completed as in the case. from Kylie Jennerwhich opened on the difficulties of postpartum.

Two months after the birth of the second child, born from the relationship with the partner Travis Scottthe entrepreneur of the brand Kylie Cosmetics she went back to talking about the difficult relationship with her body that, today, she still finds it hard to recognize when she looks in the mirror. “I earned 60 lbs (in kg I’m about 27, nda) in this pregnancy, ”she wrote Kylie Jenner up Instagram next to a video showing himself exercising on top of a treadmill.

“I have lost 40 lbs (or 18 kg) and I am trying to be healthy and patient,” continued the younger sister of Kim Kardashian breaking down one of the many taboos that surround the period of motherhood, still too often told as a magical moment in which every woman always feels beautiful and happy, although reality is very far from this idyllic tale that continues to be served up.

“Walking / pilates is my favorite combination,” he continued Kylie who, with his words, wants to normalize the difficulties that accompany this period of transition in which not only one has to take care of a new life but also of oneself.

This isn’t the first time Jenner speaks sincerely of the difficulty faced in seeing your own body changing and drastically transforms until it becomes unrecognizable. A few weeks after the birth of Flocks in fact, the 24-year-old had shared with her followers some reflections related to pregnancy and the too many expectations that are loaded on the shoulders of new mothers.

“I just want to tell mothers that postpartum wasn’t easy,” said Di’s sister Kendall in some Instagram Stories from last month. “It is very difficult. It is not easy either mentally, physically or spiritually. I didn’t want to go back to social media as if nothing were out of respect for the other mothers who are going through this moment, “Kylie continued.

“Showing up might seem very simple but all this pressure complicates things and it wasn’t easy for me to go back to showing myself in public,” concluded the star of The Kardashians who, a month after that first message, is continuing to learn to love her body as it is.

