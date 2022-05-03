Billie Eilish (literally) stepped out of a painting for the Met Gala 2022

After her homage to Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala 2021, coupled with a strong political and environmental message against the use of fur – thanks to a historic agreement with Oscar de la Renta – Billie Eilish has returned to combining style and sustainability statements on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The singer, one of the few celebrities – let’s face it – to understand and represent the theme of the evening on the Gilded Age, in fact sported a splendid Gucci outfit, strictly the result of upcycling, with very tight corset, typical of the second half of the nineteenth century. The icon that inspired Billie Eilish this time, however, is less mainstream than Marilyn Monroe, and comes from a painting by John Singer Sargentone of the most popular artists of the late 19th century.

To notice it and share it on social networks some fans and art lovers, but also the famous page Diet Pradawhich in fact built its success in tracking down similarities between looks. However, this time the analogy – much more difficult to spot – is between one star of 2022 and an 1885 portrait of Madame Paul Poirson, aka Seymourina Cuthbertson. The noble, daughter of a marquis, married the brother of the artist Maurice Poirson. Paul owned a studio at 41 boulevard Berthier in Paris, which the painter Sargent moved into in 1883, offering to paint Madame Poirson so as not to pay the rent.

Madame Paul Poirson by John Singer Sargent, 1885, oil on canvas. Photo: Getty Images Sepia Times

She and the artist became friends, and for this reason her portrait – which has been at the Detroit Art Institute since the 1970s – is said to be one of Sargent’s most personal, in which the painter portrays beauty. and the style of the noble, with his dress in shades of pastel green and caramel: the same as the long dress with a fluid train sported by Billie Eilish at the Met Gala 2022 – also taken from the lace gloves – and with the same floral detail on the bodice and the elegant black chocker, embellished by the singer with a diamond necklace. A set meta-iconic therefore, but also a bridge between two eras that appear very distant, united by the subtle thread of the wearer’s personality.

