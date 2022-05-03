Announce the entry of Porsche and Audi to Formula 1

Volkswagen-owned luxury brands will join the Big Circus, company CEO Herbert Diess confirmed.

luxury brands of volkswagen, Audi Y porschewill join the Formula 1 after they convinced the German automotive group that the move will generate more money than it will cost, confirmed the CEO of VW, Herbert Diess.

Board discussions of the two brands’ plans created some divisions, he said. Diess during an event in Wolfsburg, where the German automaker is based.

However, in the end the brands, which together with the business of volkswagen in China are the group’s most important revenue providers, they argued that they would get more money for Wolfsburg with a compromise in the Formula 1 that without one, according to Diess.

“They just ran out of arguments,” he said.

There has been speculation for several months that the two marques were negotiating collaborations to break into the top flight of international motorsport, which for much of the last decade has been dominated by German rival volkswagenMercedes.

Diess indicated that preparations for porsche to enter the Formula 1 They were a bit more specific than Audi.

Audi is set to offer around 500 million euros ($556.3 million) for British luxury sports car maker McLaren as a way to enter, a source told Reuters in March, while porsche intends to establish a long-term collaboration with the Red Bull team – where the Mexican driver is currently Czech Perez— in the next years.

In addition to the economic argument of the brands, apparently the high advertising impact of the Formula 1 it was also convincing. Diess said that as a result porsche will reduce other racing activities and concentrate more on the Formula 1.

The decision is made when volkswagen prepares for a possible listing of porsche AG in the stock market for the last quarter of this year, although sources have said that the entrance to the Formula 1 It would happen in a few years.