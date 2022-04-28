Mexico vs. Guatemala suffers delay and Martinoli ‘blames’ Televisa

Midtime Editorial

First at 7:00 p.m., then at 7:30 p.m., and it actually started at 7:35 p.m. in the center of the country. the match between Mexico and Guatemala suffered a delay and that was the reason why Christian Martinoli will throw a “poisoned dart” at Televisa for the delayaccusing that as they manage the times and signals of the Tricolor, everyone has to wait until they are ready for the referee to whistle.

The ball had not rolled at Camping World Stadium in Orlando when Martinoli was already distributing “candela” against its direct television competition, underwater accusing Televisa of having been “advantageous” against TV Azteca when these are the ones who suffer some delay in joining the signal due to acquired commitments; that is, the commercials.

“We are still waiting for the whistle to be blown in this game, waiting for the referee to be notified that all the television stations in the universe that want to broadcast this great game be fit,” said Martinoli Curi sarcastically, and then sent the message to Chapultepec 18.

“I’m not telling you, Mr. Medrano, that if we (TV Azteca) were the ones who asked for the time to put us on the sign Those (Televisa) would have already started it and we would enter around minute four or five. Do you know how many times they applied it to us? Uh, what can I tell you!”, he added to the laughter of Luis García and David Medrano, the only one of the entire Azteca Deportes team present at the Florida stadium.

On Televisa narrated Raúl Sarmiento

While those from Ajusco were “throwing poison”, in TUDN they put on long tablecloths because Mexico-Guatemala marked the return of Raúl Sarmiento for one night only to team up with Enrique Bermúdez, who is on his farewell tour because Qatar 2022 will be his last World Cup as narrator.

It was in April 2019 that Raúl Sarmiento was part of the cuts that the new administration arrived from the United States after the merger of TUDN and Univisión. He said goodbye with more than 30 years of service and memorable narrations in World Cups, European Championships, Copa América, Gold Cup and more international tournaments.

