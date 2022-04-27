The reaction of the tifosi after Leclerc’s spin in Emilia-Romagna

Midtime Editorial

With ten laps to go in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc suffered a costly incident which would lead him to finish in sixth position when he had the opportunity to fight Sergio Pérez for second place.

With only six tenths of a disadvantage compared to the Mexican pilot, Leclerc decided to throw himself with everything in search of second positionbut the nerves betrayed him and ended up suffering a spin with which he destroyed the left ‘endplate’forcing him to enter the pits to go up to ninth position.

That action was much lamented among the ‘tifosi’ who filled the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrackwho saw how the home driver, the Ferrari driver, was left out of the fight for the podium.

In a video that went viral in the last hours, it was possible to witness how fans were shocked by the incidentespecially because they had cemented their hopes of seeing a victory for Leclerc again.

“It’s a great pity,” explained the Monegasque at the end of the race. “The spin shouldn’t have happened today. Third was the best I could do, we didn’t have the pace for much more, I was too greedy, I paid the price and I lost seven potential points compared to my third place that was before.