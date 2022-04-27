The lineup of the Mexican National Team vs. Guatemala

The Mexican team begins its path of preparation towards Qatar 2022. The first stop is at Orlando, Floridawhen Mexico be measured to its similar Guatemala, this Wednesday, May 27; game you can enjoy on the screens of Azteca Deportes: Aztec 7,





For this meeting, the group that directs Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino had to call footballers from the Liga BBVA MX, because not being FIFA date cannot summon the players who are active in the Old continentunless they had special permission from the club, as is the case with Marcelo Floreswho plays in England or Jonathan Gomez, from Real Sociedad in Spain.

Luis Fernando Tena faces the Mexican National Team

Without a doubt, the duel will be special for both teams. The Guatemalan national team is directed by Luis Fernando Tena an old acquaintance of our country, because he was the strategist who took a national team to the top, when he won the gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

Now, he will be on the other side, in the new adventure that he lives with the Central American team where he hopes to complete the cycle and get with them the ticket to the 2026 World CupWhat will be celebrated in USA, Canada Y Mexico.

The possible alienation of Mexico vs. Guatemala

According to information from David Medranothe Aztec Selection would go out to face Guatemala in the following way:

Goalkeeper: Carlos Acevedo

Defenders: Kevin Alvarez, Palermo Ortiz, Jesus Angulo, Erik Aguirre

Media: Erick Lira, Luis Chavez and Erick Sanchez

Forwards: Roberto Alvardo, Santiago Giménez and Sebastián Córdova

This would indicate that Marcelo Floreswould not be a starter and would probably come on as a substitute for the second half of the match, as he did in the December warm-up match against Chili.