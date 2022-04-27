Hiram Mier reveals that a confusion in the Mexican National Team prevents him from being summoned

Due to an injury, Hiram Mier did not attend a call from the Mexican National Team in September and since then he has not been summoned by Gerardo Martino

the defender of Chivas, Hiram Mier revealed what was the reason why he did not attend with the Mexican teamin the call for Gerardo Martino facing a friendly duel in September 2020, a situation that generated confusion that was decisive so that he was not summoned again.

“On that subject I have tried to speak little, I do not like to speak about it, at the time it was not like I said no to the national team and I was already undergoing treatment on my knee, the dates FIFA I took advantage of them to rest, I told them that I had this treatment and they took it as if I didn’t want to go, and that it was difficult for me because I had to follow up on it, and what you say they talked about to another player, at my 32 years I feel very good, I am now thinking about chivas and achieving my goals at the club”, he acknowledged.

For his part, the central defender of Guadalajara, spoke about the boos that have occurred in players like Michael Ponce Y Angel Zaldivarwhere he pointed out that it is hard for him to believe that this happens when they play at home, which is why he invited the fans to revert the boos to the rival team.

“The truth is that it is difficult for me to understand those things because Michael Ponce for me he is a great professional, I have known him for more than 20, 11 years, if you see his numbers, what he runs, the speed, I think he is a very capable player who is good for the team, and I find it hard to understand that the boos be at home, ask people to support instead of booing and with the Cello (Angel Zaldívar)”

Hiram Mier revealed the reason why he did not attend the September friendly with the Mexican National Team. imago7

“We are in case you keep thinking but that the boos are to the rival team that supports us at all times and of course one can have a bad night, in my position that I recently had an own goal in a few minutes I felt the boo, but you can have a bad afternoon, but the two without great players, ask people to continue supporting us, and that they boo us, they better prioritize them over the rival team, “he added.

In the end, he emphasized that that talk of Jesus Sanchez in the locker room, it is not the first time something like this has happened, however, he considered that this talk was good for the team in view of the closing of the championship.

“Look, it was Chapo’s turn to say those words, but he wasn’t the only one who thought the same, he wasn’t the only one and it wasn’t the first time we’d talked like that, we’d had talks on the field before, it was good for the team, games that we had to win and they tied or lost, but it wasn’t the first time we spoke so loudly, that the end of the tournament was approaching and things weren’t as we wanted and to close in the best way”, he concluded.