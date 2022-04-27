Final score: Liverpool vs Villarreal: Summary, goals and result of the Champions League semi-final

Live match: Liverpool vs Villarreal, minute by minute

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Min 90+1 | It’s over! Liverpool take a comfortable lead on the scoreboard against a Villarreal beaten from start to finish. Quiet process for the Reds. HERE THE CHRONICLE. Thank you all for joining us minute by minute.

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Min 86 | Adjustment of the Spanish set. Danjuma leaves, to the Paco Alcácer field.

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Min 80 | There are two more changes from the Reds. It’s all for Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez enters; also minutes for Divock Origi, Diaz left.

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Min 78 | Near Luis Diaz! The Colombian receives on the left of the area, takes off Aurier and shoots with his left foot.

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Min 72 | There are five modifications. Dani Parejo, Estupiñán and Chukwueze leave for the visit. Serge Aurier, Manu Trigueros and Boulaye Dia enter. Henderson and Mané leave for the home team, Keita and Diogo Jota enter.

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Min 67 | Villarreal is saved! Van Dijk cheers up with a shot that Rulli covers. In immediate action Luis Díaz faces and puts a right hand that goes to the side. There is a friction, there will be a corner.

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Min 64 | Gooooo… CANCELED. From Salah to Alexander Arnold, who serves at second post. Robertson arrives with the left foot volley and sends it inside. There is advanced position of the side.

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Min 62 | Lo Celso receives a yellow card for a foul on Robertson. Villarreal’s 17 has preventive.

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Min 61 | We have passed game time, the Reds have dominance and they are reflecting it on the scoreboard. Those of Klopp look for the third to “settle” the tie.

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Min 55 | GOOOOOOOL OF LIVERPOOL, GOOOOOL OF MANÉ! From Arnold to Salah, who turns and gives in to Mané. The Senegalese does not forgive and manages to score from the right before Rulli’s bilge. Two to zero in the blink of an eye.

Liverpool 1-0 Villarreal | Min 54 | LIVERPOOL GOOOOOOOL, HENDERSON GOOOOOL! The scoring opens at Anfield, from Salah to Henderson, who hits a right cross. The service is diverted by Estupiñán and ends up rejecting Rulli.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 53 | One more from Liverpool! Alexander Arnold’s center, Diaz’s header that ends up in Rulli’s power.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 50 | GOOOO… VOID! Corner shot from the right, Mané heads and enables van Dijk, who serves for Fabinho’s goal. The Dutchman was offside at the time of the Senegalese touch.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 46 | Estupiñán is reprimanded for pulling Salah when the Egyptian was already looking for the ball into space. Second yellow of the game, first of the visit.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 46 | Salah’s center, Pau Torres heads and luckily the shot ends up in the hands of Rulli. He could have been an own goal.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 46 | Actions resume at Anfield. We are tied without goals, we will see if the zero breaks in the complement.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Minimum 45+1 | We come to the end of the first part. Liverpool and Villarreal draw goalless, with the Reds clearly dominating.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 44 | Fabinho filters for Salah, the Egyptian fails to define before Rulli’s bilge. Mohamed is signaled offside, the action no longer counted.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min. 42 | Villarreal is saved! Thiago’s shot from outside the area. The ball hits the vertical, removes paint from the stick and leaves. The most important of the first time.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 35 | Huge triangulation! From Robertson to Alexander-Arnold and this one to Salah, who first sends her to the stands. The locals insist, but they cannot find the key against a defensive Villarreal.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 34 | Salah’s left foot, the ball hits a defender and there will be another corner.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 32 | Near Liverpool! Sadio Mané receives from behind, turns and hits a right hand that hits Albiol before going to the corner kick. The first half hour of play was gone.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 31 | We have the first yellow card of the game, it goes to van Dijk for stopping Chukwueze.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 30 | Luis Díaz comes alive again with a shot that covers Rulli! Second attempt of the Colombian in the match.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 26 | Salah cheers up! Mané receives from behind and leaves for the arrival of the Egyptian, who is looking for the left-footed shot to the angle. The ball passes near the goal.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 22 | Game changer, from left to right. First-class Henderson sends a center shot that Rulli watches. There is no danger, it will be a goal kick.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | min 16 | Great intervention by van Dijk, service to the left that distances the Dutch center-back.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 14 | Luis Díaz’s shot from outside the area, covers Rulli in two times.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 12 | The first big one in the game! Mané opens for Salah and the Egyptian returns him with a cross into the area. Sadio finishes off with a header, the ball falls behind him and he fails to make good contact.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 10 | Visiting box approach. Danjuma receives filtered from the left and puts in a diagonal that distances the English defense. It is signaled offside.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | min 8 | New corner, now the header is from Salah at the first post, the shot goes well above. Liverpool begins to take over the shares.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 7 | Corner kick for the home team, a header that Sadio Mané did not reach.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 5 | Fabinho center from the left. Service to the second post and Henderson’s header that goes wide.

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal | Min 1 | START THE GAME! The local team moves, today with its classic red clothing. Villarreal also comes out with its usual yellow.

1:55 PM | All set at Anfield! Both teams enter the field of play. The anthem of the UEFA Champions League sounds, today history is being written in the most important tournament at club level!

Liverpool vs Villarreal: forecast for the match

1:45 PM | Liverpool arrive as the wide favourite, but Villarreal cannot be ruled out when seeing what happened against Bayern Munich. The locality and the power of the Reds places them at the top of the bets: Liverpool 3-0 Villarreal.

1:30 PM | The Liverpool thing is noteworthy. The Reds are, along with Manchester United, the English team with the most presence in the semifinals of the Champions League. Today they dispute the semis for the 21st time.

Liverpool was one of the teams that finished the group stage with a perfect step. In the current edition he only lost one game: the second leg of the round of 16 0-1 against Inter.

1:15 PM | The Villarreal has eight consecutive visits to England without being able to win: three draws and five defeats in this period. They haven’t taken all three points since August 2005, when they beat Everton 1-2.

Villarreal line-up confirmed

1:05 PM | We go with the eleven of the Spanish, made up of: Gero Rulli, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres, Juan Foyth, Pervis Estupiñán, Dani Parejo, Étienne Capoue, Samuel Chukwueze, Francis Coquelin, Giovani Lo Celso and Arnaut Danjuma.

Confirmed Liverpool line-up

1:00 PM | We have the Liverpool XI! The English go to the field with: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcántara, Luis Díaz, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

Liverpool and Villarreal write the first chapter in their series of UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Welcome and welcome to the minute by minute of MARCA Claro! My name is Alan Osornio and I will bring you all the details of the first leg, to be played at 2 PM (Central Mexico time) in Anfield, England.

The Reds come to this stage after beating Benfica 6-4 on aggregate in the quarterfinals; in the other side the Yellow Submarine surprised Bayern Munich with a 1-2 aggregate.

This will be the third time the two clubs have met in European competition. The other dates were in the semi-finals of the 2015/16 Europa League, with one victory per side (Liverpool advanced to the final).