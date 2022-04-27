Burger King sued for false advertising

Image : Twitter

Is it inflation or the quality of some products stands dropping at an alarming rate? In Florida, a lawsuit has been filed against the fast-food chain Burger King. It is alleged that the company’s publicity photos make the food look bigger what is actually used.

The complaint comes from a group of customers who contacted a South Florida lawyer, Anthony Russo, who has filed a lawsuit against the global restaurant chain “for misleading customers by misrepresenting the size of their hamburgers in images making them look bigger.”

To be more exact, as explained in Russo’s lawsuit, Burger King’s publicity photos show “oversized meat and ingredients spilling onto the bun to make it appear that the burgers are approximately 35% larger and They contain more than twice the meat of the real hamburger.

The lawsuit does not stop there, and states that:

The chain began grossly overstating the size of its burgers in pictures around September 2017. Prior to that, Burger King advertised its food products “more fairly.”

To exemplify it, he specifically mentions promotional images and ads for the restaurant’s Whopper burger, as well as the Impossible Burger, Big King, Bacon Double Cheeseburger, and others. In addition, the plaintiffs also point to social media posts and YouTube videos from bloggers complaining about the difference between the advertised Burger King products and the food they received.

A few weeks ago We speak also from other companies (such as bags of Doritos and their five less nachos) that had reduced the size or quantity of their products due to inflation. This does not seem to be the case, but for the plaintiffs, in a situation like the current one, it’s even worse. According to the demand:

Burger King’s shares are especially worrisome now that inflation, food and meat prices are soaring and many consumers, especially low-income ones, are struggling financially.

In addition to financial compensation, the plaintiffs ask that Burger King stop selling the “exaggerated menu items” or modify its ads to be more accurate. [Petapixel]