Schedule and where to watch the first leg semifinals

english football against Spanish football, Manchester City–real Madrid on Tuesday, and Liverpool–Villarreal on Wednesday: two Spanish-English clashes in the semifinals of the UEFA champions league to lead the way to the final in Paris.

Champions in eight of the last ten editions of the Champions, Spain and England reconfirm their hegemony in European football, as reflected in the index UEFA of the best championships in the continent.

Although there is a surprise guest, the Villarreala modest club in a town of 50,000 inhabitants in the Valencian Community (this) that already eliminated in eighths the Juventus (1-1, 3-0), and then at Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals (1-0, 1-1), reaching the prelude to the final for the second time in its history after 2006.

Thus, a 100% Spanish final, like those of 2014 and 2016, cannot be ruled out (Real Madrid-Atletico), nor an English final, as in 2021 (Chelsea-City) or 2019 (Liverpool-Tottenham). The real Madrid He continues to hold the record for titles in the premier European competition (13) and dreams of a new final four years after his last victory.

But for this the team of Ancelotti must remove the Manchester Cityfinalist in 2021, who aspires to conquer his first Champions. The City is based on an elaborate and combinative game, with talented players like Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden or Bernardo Silva.

You can read: “Marcelo Flores reveals that one of the players who inspires him is Alexis Vega”

But real Madridwho wants to play a final again in Parislike the one he won in 2000 against the Valencia (3-0), has his greatest experience in these fights and his center forward in a state of grace Karim Benzema. Author of seven goals in his last three games Championsdecisive to eliminate the Paris SG and to ChelseaFrench is closer than ever to Golden Ball.

But the Egyptian Mohammed Salah or Senegalese Sadio Maneof the Liverpoolalso aspire to the award for best player of the season: the two strikers aspire to guide the ‘networks‘ to a new Championsas in 2019, which would be his seventh ‘Big-eared‘.

The coach of Liverpool Jurgen Klopp However, he does not trust the Villarreal, which has a highly compensated squad in the absence of established stars. your counterpart Unai Emery four times won the Europe League (three with the Seville and one with the ‘Yellow Submarine‘) and knows like few others how to manage two-legged duels at European level. Spanish, English, or both? The Stade de France awaits its guests for the final on May 28.

WHERE TO SEE THE SEMIFINALS OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2021/2022?

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Channel: TNT Sports and HBO Max

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

Liverpool vs Villarreal

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Channel: TNT Sports and HBO Max