Kendall Jenner’s black bag is cool

From the models proposed on the catwalks to the half moon bags, the bags are also the protagonists of the 2022 fashion. In leather and colorful or in a vegan version, made with alternative materials, this accessory is also popular among celebs. Some of them choose the more classic models revisited, such as the white bucket by Alessandra Mastronardi or the Jackie 1961 by Gucci by Benedetta Porcaroli. Others rely on contemporary designs such as the triangular Prada model proposed by Gigi Hadid in yellow or the one in the shape of a trapezoid recently chosen for a special evening by Kendall Jenner.

The model after talking about her malaise linked to anxiety and stress, returns to focus on family business, in fact, like the new campaign of the Kylie Cosmetics line, developed together with her younger sister. In the last few days, the supermodel has given herself to leisure and attended the Coachella Festival with Hailey Bieber. For the occasion, Kendall showed off a bag in black palette that is the perfect fashion inspiration for elegant spring accessories.

Fashion 2022: Kendall Jenner’s black bag is chic

Simple and elegant, suitable for the most diverse outfits, the chic bag by Kendall Jenner has a classic color in black.

Designed by Balenciaga, her XX Small Flap handbag is carried on the shoulder thanks to the presence of a short handle. Offering a crocodile print workmanship, the black leather material returns a shiny effect, while the only gold detail are the finishes with the elongated BB logo that highlight the section of the magnetic closure. The design defined by essential and geometric lines gives the bag a trapezoid shape. Kendall wears it combining it with a pair of high boots, then adds the Software Dress of the Maisie Wilen brand with white and black diamonds. With what other outfit will the supermodel wear the bag of the moment?

