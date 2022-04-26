Joe Jonas has millions in the bank, but he loves his $ 80 Reebok sneakers

Being a third of the Jonas Brothers and the sweetheart of the queen of Game of Thrones Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas is one of the objectively most famous men on the planet.

As a star-songwriter he has an impressive career spanning more than a decade and has 5 albums, 31 music videos and 12 EPs to his name. As a result, he has amassed a fortune of at least 40 million dollars who has invested – let’s face it – in some pretty nice things.

It has a Aston Martin Coupéas well as a Moke electric car, while he and Turner recently sold theirs $ 14 million Los Angeles home to buy an equally expensive residence in Miami. Jonas’s wardrobe also benefited, as he is often seen in Alexander McQueen suits, two-piece Dior denim and Vetements anoraks. But not only.

Surprisingly, Joe Jonas also proved to have an occasionally humbler approach to shopping. An example: he was recently photographed in Miami wearing a pair of lace-up sneakers that you could easily buy right now. The 32-year-old decided to wear an 80-euro pair of Reebok Club Cs, which he paired with tie-dye shorts and a plain white t-shirt.