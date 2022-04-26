Exatlón México: They reveal cheating in the elimination of Wednesday, April 27

A new controversy within Exathlon Mexico? The sixth season of the All Star is about to end and, despite the fact that there are still six athletes with a view to the grand final, the conflicts on the beaches of the Dominican Republic will be maximized again this Wednesday April 27 in the elimination match.

The sensations in the circuits are wholesale. And it is that, with the departure of Javier Marquez, both blue and red have three participants; however, it is necessary to mention that the grand final will be led by only three athletes, so in the next few days three more will have to say goodbye to the reality show.

Related news

The first elimination will come this Wednesday April 27 and, it is presumed, it will be one of the most controversial and saddest not only of the sixth season, but of all the editions of Exathlon Mexico. In addition, it is expected that this will have interesting skills after the alleged cheating that the production of the program would be doing.

Does Pato Araujo leave Exatlón México for reality cheating?

According to leaked spoilers on social media, Araujo Duck will be the next to leave the lands of Exathlon Mexico. The former professional soccer player, who won the U-17 category championship in 2005, would become the penultimate to say goodbye to reality to the sadness of his followers.

In networks it is mentioned that the captain would not have been able to overcome the elimination duel against Heliud Pulido and Evelyn Guijarro, who would stay in the competition. However, rumors also indicate that the production would have acted in a convenient way for the two aforementioned in order to achieve their permanence.

It is worth mentioning that, in the last days of competition, the production modified some rules in several of the circuits. For this reason, some fans speculate that These modifications would have affected directly to the rojiblanco youth squad, who, by the way, was the slowest athlete of those left on his team.

For now, it is necessary to indicate that, according to the spoilers, the three finalists of Exathlon Mexico All Star would be Koke Guerrero, Mati Álvarez and Heliud Pulido, so the next athletes who would have to say goodbye to the circuits would be Evelyn Pebble and David Juarez the Beast.

Follow El Heraldo Deportes on Google News by CLICKING HERE.

AC