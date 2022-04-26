discover video campaign and photo collection of H&M clothes with Gigi Hadid

Inside ourselves, each of us knows how long he has waited for this moment: after an extraordinary period, we can travel the world again, take the first plane we want and catapult ourselves into any scenario. What if we told you that it is time, in all respects, to organize the summer holidays? The first step is to start dreaming of a dream hotel. For this there is Hôtel Hennes, the new five-star project launched by H&M on which a special short film is centered to present the spring summer collection and as an invitation au voyage.

Add to the places of the heart: Hôtel Hennesplace to be élite and spring fashion wonderland, a little Grand Budapest Hotel by Wes Anderson a little pop overtones a la William Eggleston. Inspired by the art hotels of the twentieth century where intellectuals, artists and iconic characters of the time gathered, it is the place where dreams come true and the summer dresses that we can’t wait to wear shine in the sun. An imaginary place born from the encounter between H&M values ​​and the vision of Bardia Zeinali, director who made the short film and who told:



“We really wanted this film to be a break from everyday life and reality. Visually, the Hôtel Hennes is a wonderland; the protagonists do not impersonate their usual roles and each frame is the beginning of a new adventure ».

We bet that you will always want to return to the Hôtel Hennes thanks to the exceptional concierge, namely Gigi Hadid. In the images, the American supermodel welcomes Jill Kortleve, a guest of the hotel, and the entire narrative evolves around their interpretations. There are tourists, waiters, glow-up experts and other insiders played by Isabelle Chaput and Nelson Tiberghien from Young Emperors, by a carefree and wonderful Olivia Vinten, by Donté Golley or by Christina “Tinx” Najjar, but also by a host of all-size talents led by plus-size icon Precious Lee. About “his of hers” of her art hotel of hers, Gigi Hadid said:

“The video is a tribute to those magical hotels that have been the place for so much creativity in the past. I had so much fun on the set and I think this shows up in the film; the message is welcoming, cheerful and evasive“.

Watchwords: divertissement, escape, joie de vivre. These are the sensations from which the vintage-style garments and accessories that make up the H&M spring 22 collection are born. Must have of the Hôtel Hennes line t-shirts à la marinière, T-shirts with lettering, sunglasses, beach towels and various small parts for an unforgettable summer. Waiting for the capsule release, the campaign with Gigi Hadid, Jill Kortleve and Precious Lee came to life during Coachella 2022between a brunch in the garden and a poolside DJ set.



