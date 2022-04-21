Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid puts suffering aside and approaches the title

ANDhe real Madrid count the days for lift the LaLiga title. The merengue team took another step towards the championship, forgetting the suffering and the recent comebacks: 1-3 victory on their visit to Osasuna, in matchday 33 of Spanish football. David Alaba, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vzquez They shaped the marker.

The white box came as a wide favorite. Not only because of his current dominance in Spanish football, but also because the 13 games (now 14) that he harvested without losing to the Rojillos.

Despite starting with a rarely seen midfield (Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos and Fede Valverde replaced the usual Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos), Madrid hit first. At minute 12 the visit was brought forward with some luck.

A stopped ball was caught short and then sent to the second post, where Benzema was recenter with his head. Alaba shot and in the first instance Sergio Herrera avoided the goal; however the rebound peg on the Austrian himself before drilling the local networks.

The leader barely shouted it when the home team found the tie. At 14 ‘Chimy vila received from the right, headed and put in a strong and low center to which Before Budimir he signed it. The Croatian scored for the fifth consecutive day.

Shortly before the break, Carlo Ancelotti’s men regained the lead. Asensio received from the right, behind for Camavinga and the Frenchman served at second post, where Dani Ceballos arrived at the appointment. The Spaniard swept and rebounded for Asensio’s goal.

At the break the alarms went off in Madrid. Alaba left the field because of a nuisance, a few days before the first leg of the semifinals in the Champions League.

The final thrust came in the aggregate. At 96′ Benzema performed a roulette, served filtered to Vincius and he drove a couple of meters before eluding a rival to then serve Lucas Vázquez. The Spaniard caught it first with his left foot and Madrid secured the result.

with the triumph Real Madrid reached 78 points, 17 more than sub-leader Atlético, who tied against Granada. Barcelona is third with 60 units and two games less. The Whites need four points to secure the title: Espanyol and Atlético de Madrid are their next rivals.

Will there be a celebration at the Wanda Metropolitano?

Karim Benzema, to “dream” with Sergio Herrera

The final scoreboard needed the ‘Pichichi’ from LaLiga. Not because the Frenchman did not have opportunities but because of the figure of Serge Herrera. The goalkeeper saved two penalties from Karim Benzema, the first at 52′ and the second at 59′, both a trace in the collections and saves.

The Frenchman bet on the right of Herrera, who guessed right on both occasions. Benzema missed his fourth penalty in 25 opportunities with the meringues… The curious? All have been in the present 2022.