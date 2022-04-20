The Simpsons, singer Billie Eilish arrives in Springfield … but only on Disney +

The last special guest star had been Loki, the Marvel character protagonist of the recent TV series released on Disney +. This time, however, the character who arrives in the Simpsons universe is absolutely real: it is in fact Billie Eilish, the very young singer-songwriter born in 2001, who a year ago won the Grammy for best album of the year and who more recently has risen headlines for her statements on the damage she suffered from porn addiction when she was little more than a child. Billie Eilish will appear alongside Springfield’s most famous family in the next short film called Lisa, Meet Billie.

When the Simpsons short with Billie Eilish comes out

This brand new short, featuring singer FINNEAS in addition to Billie Eilish, will debut on Friday 22 April exclusively on Disney +.

What we will see in this short film

In Lisa, this is Billie, Lisa Simpson is discovered by artists Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell as she searches for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa into her studio for a special jam session she will never forget.

Lisa, this is Billie is the fourth in a series of de The Simpsons created exclusively for Disney + that pay homage to the platform’s different brands and most popular titles. Previous Star Wars and Marvel themed shorts, Maggie Simpson in The awakening of the Force after the nap And The Good, The Bart, and The Lokiare currently available on Disney +.