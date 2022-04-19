Why was Chivas attacked at the CDMX hotel?

The Chivas experienced moments of tension prior to the confrontation against the Blue Cross of the Matchday 14where they managed to cut a losing streak of four games without winning that ended up costing the dismissal of Marcelo Michel Leano.

Flock fans gathered outside the concentration hotel in the Mexico City to demand better results; however, things got out of control and they ended up throwing projectiles, harassing players and breaking property in the facility.

In accordance with The Sniper, columnist of RECORDthe situation experienced has a background beyond the poor results, since the leaders of the bars are upset with the board after the doors of Akron After the incidents of violence that occurred in the Corregidora Stadium.

The collaborator of RECORD points out in his column that the members of the animation groups expressed their annoyance, since they had a good relationship with the club prior to the incidents in Querétaro, so the decision took the leaders by surprise who saw their business end in a day to another.

