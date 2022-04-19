Which teams would be involved in the fight for the Table of Quotients in the Apertura 2022?

These teams would be fighting to avoid remaining in the last positions of the percentage in the next Mexican soccer tournament.

the squad of Toluca will face tonight FC Juarez from Ricardo Ferretti. The match corresponds to Day 15 of the Closing Tournament 2022 and you can enjoy it for ESPN Y Star+.

The commitment is very important for the Red Devils and their aspirations to secure their place in the Repechage, but it would also be key to adding to the Quotient Table of the next tournament.

ESPN invites you to analyze the clubs that would be involved in the percentage fight for the following season.

The border set is currently in 17th place in the Quotient Table and it would be one of the clubs that would continue with percentage problems for the next tournament. The Xolos have a quotient of 1.0600 and with 106 points they will have to pay a millionaire fine, although the amount of money they have to pay is still unknown. For him Opening 2022, Tijuana it will be one of the worst placed clubs in the quotient classification.

The Chihuahua team seems to be condemned to finish in the last percentage place and pay an important millionaire sum at the end of the contest. the template of FC Juarez would start the next tournament with a quotient of 0.0000 and would be very volatile, so its results in the first days of the tournament will be very important Opening 2022.

FC Juárez will battle again with the percentage issue in the 2022 Opening Tournament. imago7

The Sinaloa squad can be saved from paying a millionaire sum in the Closure 2022, however, will struggle again with percentage problems next semester. The group currently led by gabriel knight is currently among the last places in the quotient classification and a bad end to the season could cause Mazatlan start the next tournament in the last places of the percentage.

The Rays have managed to improve since the arrival of Jaime Lozano to the bench, however, the Aguascaliente team still runs the risk of being one of the three clubs that are sentenced to pay a millionaire fine for the quotient issue. Located in the 15th place of the Quotient Table, Necaxa will continue to fight Opening 2022 with percentage problems and could start next season among the last places.

Gallos Blancos have a scenario very similar to that of Necaxa currently having 117 units in the percentage classification and a quotient of 1.1700, the same numbers as the Rays. The Queretaro team could finish higher in the percentage zone in the Closure 2022 boasting an easier calendar ending, but like the previously mentioned clubs, Gallos will definitely be involved in the percentage fight in the Opening 2022.

Querétaro will be one of those involved in the quotient table of the next Apertura 2022. imago7

The Red Devils are obliged to finish in the best way the Closure 2022 not to start the next contest among the last places of the Quotient table. The scarlet squad currently has 119 points and a quotient of 1.1900, but a negative streak in the last leg of the regular phase of this tournament could put Toluca in serious percentage problems.

With 127 points and a quotient of 1.2700, Atlas It has a significant advantage over the rest of its rivals in the Quotient Table but the Red and Black would make a serious mistake if they get too confident. Despite having a considerable margin of units, the Guadalajara could suffer from percentage complications if the next tournament goes on a losing streak.