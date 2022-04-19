Vespa and Justin Bieber, here is the queen of pop. The latest generation of the inimitable scooter revisited and branded by the pop star

MILAN – When, in the mid-1950s, a genre – pop – destined to conquer the world burst into the English-speaking music scene, a revolutionary two-wheeled vehicle had been circulating on Italian roads for a decade that that adjective – contraction of “popular” – it amply deserved it and which, also in the wake of the slogan “Vespizzatevi”, indicated to the country the path of mass motorization taken – but with two more wheels – also by the Fiat 600 which would soon be joined by the 500. Two apparently distant worlds that find a meeting point precisely in the sign of pop, as evidenced by the result of the recent meeting between two icons that represent them: the latest generation Vespa revisited and branded by Justin Bieber, acclaimed protagonist of the music scene international who at less than 30 years old – was born in London (Canada, not the capital of the United Kingdom) in 1994 and grew up in Stratford (also in Canada, not the one on the Avo n which gave birth to Shakespeare) – has already collected awards, winning about ninety awards among the most prestigious in the sector, as well as millions of fans around the globe. Declaring himself “in love with the Vespa since I drove one somewhere in Europe”, Bieber focused his creative intervention on color: an absolute and dazzling white from which not even details are subtracted, from the mirror frames to the spokes of the wheels. , from the saddle to the grips.



They are even tone on tone the brand logo and the flames on the body, a distinctive sign chosen by Bieber in order to highlight the values ​​shared with the Italian scooter in the field of creative “fire”, dynamism and vitality. To complete the picture, there is a large collection of dedicated accessories, all obviously “total white”, which includes bag, gloves and helmet. Available with the classic 50, 125 and 150 cc engines, this exclusive limited edition edition baptized “Justin Bieber X Vespa” is equipped with full-LED lights and a multifunction display that can connect to all the functions of the smartphone, navigation app obviously understood. Fans of the Canadian pop star and / or the Italian scooter must have patience, but for a little while: the collection of pre-orders begins on Wednesday 20 April with prices not yet communicated.