the Prada bag by Gigi Hadid is cool

If there is one thing we all agree on, it is that every year, in this period and therefore between March and May, we never know what to wear, thanks to the sudden and unpredictable changes in the weather. Someone decides to take the risk, putting any coat in the unused closet compartment, while someone else tries to find a compromise. There are those, like Giorgia Soleri, who bet everything on a nail with a rock and roll soul and there are those, like Valentina Ferragni, who play with the contrast between long and short. An ocean away, the mystery has just been solved: according to the advice of Gigi Hadid in a muppet hat and Prada Triangle bag, the secret is to find a ray of sunshine in a spring summer accessory.

“10/10 would recommend yellow on a rainy day :)” wrote Gigi Hadid on April 7 while she was in the car and certainly queuing in the NY rain. The American top model of Palestinian origins, who never misses an opportunity to surprise with her easy-cool style outfits, thus shares her secrets so as not to be caught unprepared for spring rainy days. And for the series «March is crazy, the sun comes out and you take it something yellow“, Gigi chose a shoulder bag from Prada’s spring summer 22 collection from the shape of a triangle.

Spring 2022 fashion: Gigi Hadid’s shoulder bag is Prada

Shoulder strap and inspired by the triangular logo of the Milanese fashion house, the new Prada Triangle bag worn by Gigi Hadid is the new must have spring to survive the boring days. With rounded tips and an embossed logo on a tone-on-tone dial, it adds a touch of color to all dusty outfits, like the supermodel’s pearl sweater + oversized coat. To complete the work, Gigi also opts to wear a muppet hat in a yellow palette.

