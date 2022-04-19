Stephen Curry humiliated Nikola Jokic in Warriors vs. Nuggets and left a message for the entire NBA

Stephen Curry ridiculed Nikola Jokic during the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs and left a message for the entire league.

For now, it’s a chore. Golden State Warriors is very comfortably 2-0 up against Denver Nuggets in the first round series of the Western Conference of the NBA Playoffs 2022after beating them again in the Chase Centerwith a party highlights.

Stephen Curry he started for the second consecutive time as a substitute, playing the last six minutes of each quarter to moderate the burden of the newly recovered left foot. In just 22 minutes and 57 seconds, he had 34 points and a +32 differential on the court.

It was already seen as the usual Curry, and to top it off, both Klay Thompson (21 points) as jordan poole (28 points and 8 assists) accompanied him in the beating that was this 126 to 106. The second quarter had many plays by Steph, but only one humiliating Nikola Jockic.

From it derived a dead time of the coach Michael Malone, and at that moment, Curry announced his return. The play where she danced to Mount Morris and the MVP and current candidate for the award, Jokic, arrives before two triples. people exploded with excitement.

Video: Curry humiliates Jokic and announces his return

The play begins with Steph dancing to Morris with a curtain of Draymond Green. Then he attacks the paint and there, with a twist, he gets rid of the Joker for a moment and converts the tremendous layup. After the requested timeout, the cameras captured how #30 said, “I’m back, dammit”, in a message that terrifies the NBA.