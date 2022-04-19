Did you go on vacation and feel more tired? UNAM explains why – El Financiero

Mexico is one of the countries that has fewer vacation days (an average of 14 breaks are calculated) between those of benefits and officials that the calendar marks, which is a short period, especially if the time that the collaborators continue is reduced. attending work pending instead of clearing your mindwarned the researcher from the Faculty of Psychology of the UNAM, Erika Villavicencio Ayub.

The expert pointed out that the cultural approach to labor matters in Mexico and the way in which we are educated to commit to work cause employees to feel guilty for leaving the office on time, or “disconnecting” during their break times or holidays, so they cannot feel fully rested.

Since 2017, figures from the World Health Organization indicate that Mexicans are the most stressed people in the world because of their work, since it ranks first in work stress, above nations such as China and the United States.

According to data from the Job Exchange in Mexico OCC Mundialin 2019 the chronic stress in the workplace affected more than 40 percent of its members; in 2021 it increased to 63 percent, the university statement indicates.

How does stress affect the holidays?

A study published in Journal of Happiness Studies showed that because time is needed to relax after a stressful period of work and acclimatize to the holidayseight more days of these are needed for the benefits of rest to be fully perceived.

However, the academic commented that a vacation period, in which full rest is achieved, can be more than three days, if people ignore work. During this time, activities that produce well-being and pleasure can be planned., that help to forget about the daily life of their work activities; he also suggested getting physically active for overall good physical health.

“By having a real rest, our attention processes are optimized when we return to an activity that requires concentration, otherwise we get blocked and the delivery of good results is complicated. It is about complying with times and deliverables that are requested of us in the workplace, but doing it in an orchestrated way and with this, not only is there a prompt delivery of results or reduction of conflicts, but we also produce a better working environment”, he stated in an interview. for UNAM.

Finally, Villavicencio Ayub commented that when looking for a balance between work and personal life there is the opportunity to enjoy the holidays so that when you return you can improve your performance.