Cristiano Ronaldo misses Liverpool match after son’s death – Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo will not take the field tonight, in the Premier League match against Liverpool, after the death in childbirth of the male twin that his wife Georgina Rodriguez was carrying in her womb along with a little sister, who came to light regularly. It was Manchester United himself who announced the forfeit of the Portuguese. “The family is more important than anything else and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones in this extremely difficult moment.” Tuesday night game at Anfield “.

Yesterday it was Ronaldo himself who gave the sad news via social media: “It is with the deepest sadness that we communicate the death of our baby. It is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness “.

“We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and their support – writes CR7 -. We are devastated by this loss and we ask for privacy in this difficult time. Our child, you are our angel. We will love you forever. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez “.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you, with Georgina and with the whole family at this moment”: Juventus clings to Cristiano Ronaldo and, in an English post on Instagram, expresses its closeness to the player and his family.



