AEK of Greece falls in love with Matías Almeyda

The Argentine coach Matías Almeyda ended his relationship with the San Jose Earthquakes, of the MLS, he is without a team and the names of teams that he could reach are starting to sound

The AEK of Athens is one of the candidates for the Argentine coach Matias Almeyda can direct, after having disassociated himself from the San Jose Earthquakes of the mls as reported by various media in Greece.

Matias Almeyda he was released a few hours ago and is formally free from San José of the MLS and at this moment he is approaching the AEK, at least a kilometer away. In Greek internet portals it is stated that in SPORT FM from that country, the Argentine coach will travel “tomorrow to Greece to hold direct conversations with the management of the AEK“.

“It should be emphasized that, unlike the cases of other coaches (their representatives arrived in Greece), the Matias Almeyda comes to our country, but that does not mean that he comes to make a deal,” says the site www.newsit.gr.

According to information published in Greece Up to five media handle this information, but at no time do they take it for granted. For example, the site athletic.gr also asserts the interest of the AEKbut adds an obstacle for the arrival of the Argentine.

“Reports from Latin America say that the Argentine coach, in addition to the AEK Y Tsivas The Chilean National Team has also come into play”.

According to said medium, the people of the Chilean federation have as their first candidate to Matias Almeyda and they have focused on making the best possible offer to acquire it”. Matias AlmeydaHowever, he continues to study his options and the AEK seems to be among them”, concludes Athletic.

The Newsbeast He is also one of those who ensures that Almeida will arrive in Greece in the next 24 hours to see the possibility of joining the AEK.

“It is expected that the Argentine coach, Matias Almeydaarrive in Athens in the next 24 hours, to enter into final talks with the AEK about the possibility of their integration. The case of Almeyda is the one that seems to be the clear favorite to take over the technical direction of the team.”

According to this medium, “it is an issue that I had been working on for a long time AEKbut had not been released by Saint Joseph. This happened yesterday and officially, as a result of which the way was opened at least for decisive contacts-negotiations for the cooperation of the two parties, but also for their imminent arrival in our homeland,” chisels the Greek media.

According to the report of the Gazzette, Almeyda has planned a trip to Athens. Barring unforeseen events, he is expected to be in the Greek capital tomorrow afternoon from Turkey,” he said.

What in most cases the portals point out is that there is no fix, but without a doubt Almeida He is the number one candidate to lead the Greek First Division soccer team.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, sources inside Chivas assured ESPN that the possibility of them calling Almeida it is far away and even there is no contact for its return. They argued that the participation of the Argentine in Saint Joseph It was not very positive and the desire is to start a stage from scratch for the good of the institution and the players themselves.