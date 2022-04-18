Gullit Peña is caught drunk

Carlos ‘Gullit’ Grief He has once again given something to talk about on social networks and not because of some fantasy play or a good goal. The Mexican soccer player, who was once a national team, was caught in a notorious state of drunkenness with a woman.

According to the person involved, with user car.cruzz on TikTok, she was only looking for the 2014 World Cup player to send a greeting to her father.

In the video you can see Grief that he was really sending a greeting to someone with slurred words, but when he finished he approached the young woman and kissed her on the lips.

It quickly went viral and Internet users did not forgive the mocking comments due to the appearance of the two-time champion of the League BBVA MX with Lion. After his time with the Guanajuato team

The recent past of Grief It has not been the best, because after his departure from the country he has had to wander through different teams in Central America, where he was also separated from the squad.

Everything seemed to indicate that Carlos ‘Gullit’ Pena I already had new equipment. The soccer player from León, Chivas, Cruz Azul, Pachuca and Necaxa in the BBVA MX League could have a new opportunity to do what he likes the most, play soccer.

After finishing his contract with Antigua de Guatemala, due to his high salary, the player was looking for a new adventure to continue his career, since he is barely 32 years old and in his words “he still has a lot to give”.

Monterey Bay FC was looking for Gullit Peña

According to various media, the Monterey Bay F.C.from the Second Division of the United States, would have been interested in the services of the Mexican soccer player at the beginning of the year.

Peña has not played in our country since 2021 when he was in the Veracruzano team, and then went to FAS in El Salvador and later to Antigua, the last team in which he played.