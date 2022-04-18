Christian Horner’s harsh confession about the difference between Ferrari and Red Bull

Less and less to go Emilia Romagna Grand Prixthe fourth date of the 2022 Formula 1 season. So far, Ferrari has shown that it is a serious candidate win the drivers’ and constructors’ titles, drawing important differences over its most direct competitor, Red Bull Racing.

A true reflection of this is the difference that the Italians have managed to establish: 104 points for the Scudería against 55 for those from Milton Keyneswho already have three retirements (two from Max Verstappen and one from Checo Pérez). The head of the Austrian team does not escape this situation…

Speaking publicly for Motorsportweek, Christian Horner admitted that the Scudería has started work on the 2022 season much earlierwhich today is reflected in the results: “I think they started this project long before we did. So, to a certain extent, we’re playing catch-up. But the fact that we are playing catch up with the second fastest car is encouraging.“.

Nevertheless, from Red Bull Racing they are already accelerating in the development race to shorten differenceslearning from the problems of their single-seaters with the aim of give Sergio Pérez and especially Max Verstappen the necessary tools. Will it be reflected in the Imola GP?

“We are beginning to understand some of the problems we have. I think it’s all part of the development and evolution of these cars. When we learn more about the tires and the performance of the car we will know which is the right direction“Horner concluded.