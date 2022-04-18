5 unsuspected names, you won’t believe your eyes

VIPs who believe in aliens, there are many characters who believe that humans are not alone in the world: here are five very famous names.

Who are the VIPs who believe in the existence of aliens? Some are Italian, others are international stars: among them there is a very well-known former conductor.

Among the Italian names we cannot fail to mention Marco Columbro, the king of tv between the 90s and the early 2000s, half of the historic couple with Lorella Cuccarini. In 2001 the handler was struck by a brain aneurysm, but fortunately he was able to recover. Since 2003 Columbro has decided to withdraw from tv and to focus on the theater and its agritourism business. Marco a farmhouse-hotel has opened in the Val d’Orcia that he carries on with great profit and passion.

For some years now the man has admitted that he has also begun to devote himself to the study of the occult. Columbro a few years ago told the magazine “Spy” that he is convinced that aliens exist and that most of the heads of state have already been in contact with these alien species for years. It does not end here because the man has also admitted that he is certain that even Jesus was an alien.

VIPs who believe in aliens: 5 unsuspected names

Recently too Flavia Vento surprised everyone at La Pupa e il Nerio not only for the sudden abandonment of the show, but also for his statements about aliens. According to the showgirl they not only exist but she herself claims to be in contact with themparticularly with one who advises her what to do.

On the international scene there are many VIPs who believe in the existence of other forms of life and who have formulated their theories. Among these we remember the singer Robbie Williams who, in 2006, temporarily left her singing career to devote herself to UFO hunting.

Let’s continue with Katy Perry who admitted to believe in astrology and also in the existence of aliens. Also Keanu Reeves he is convinced of the existence of other life forms in the universe and thinks it is inconceivable to think that we will never have contact with them. Russel Crowe he is so sure of the existence of aliens that a few years ago he even documented the sighting of a UFO with a video. Unfortunately for him it was later discovered that it was the light of a boat.