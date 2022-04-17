PSG – Olympique Marseille 2-1 highlights and goals: Parisians close to the title! – VIDEO

PSG – Olympique Marseille 2-1 highlights and goals: the main actions of the match of the 32nd matchday of Ligue 1 2021/22

PSG beat Olympique Marseille 2-1 at the Parco dei Principi in the match of the 32nd day of Ligue 1 2021/22. Victory in Le Classique for the Parisians and one step title. Pochettino’s team does everything in the first half against an excellent opponent who sells his skin dearly. Mbappé and Neymar make the difference, Donnarumma still in trouble. In the second half the Var saves from the insult and allows you to approach the title. PSG thus rises to 74 points and extends to +15 on Marseille, still at 59.

At 12 ‘Verratti goes to the long throw, Neymar in a split anticipates Pau Lopez and signs the Parisian advantage. Caleta-Car equalized in the 31st minute solving a scrum in the area after a wrong exit from Donnarumma. In the recovery of the first half the referee awards a penalty to PSG for a hand ball by Rongier. From the spot Mbappé makes no mistake and brings him back forward.

The highlights and goals of the match:

PSG – Olympique Marseille 2-1

12 ‘Neymar Jr (P), 31’ Caleta-Car (O), 45 + 4 ‘rig. Mbappé (P)

PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Danilo, Verratti (88 ′ Ramos), Gana Gueye (80 ′ Wijnaldum), Messi, Neymar Jr, Mbappé (90 + 1 ′ Icardi).

Olympique Marseille (4-3-3): Pau Lopez, Rongier (77 ′ Lirola), Saliba, Caleta-Car (90 + 3 ′ Bakambu), Luan Peres, Guendouzi, Kamara, P. Gueye (81 ′ Dieng), Under (46 ′ Harit), Payet, Gerson .

Bookings: Verratti, Gerson, Nuno Mendes, Gana Gueye, Neymar, Mbappé, Donnarumma