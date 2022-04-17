BUAP Faculty of Medicine will have anticovid vaccination module

By: Isabel Mendez

The Faculty of Medicine of the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) will have a vaccination module against coronavirus. It will be enabled on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 April of the current year.

so announced the BUAP which detailed that it will be installed on the esplanade of the “Julio Glockner” auditorium, located on Calle 13 Sur 2701Colonia Los Volcanes, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Those summoned are university community of the Faculty of Medicine, both students and employees who have not been placed none of the three doses needed to protect yourself in this pandemic.

The biological that will be applied to the BUAP community in the vaccination module will be of the AstraZeneca brand. The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will participate in the work.

The installation of this module is part of the special massive day carried out by the brigades of the Correcaminos National Plan, Puebla Chapter, to inoculate all the laggards.