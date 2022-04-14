Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the new $ 165 million villa





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the new $ 165 million villa

































April 13, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are looking for their new love nest. With the deal for the stunning $ 55 million mansion in Bel-Air collapsed, the two lovers once again set out on the hunt for stunning homes to find what will become the cradle of their beautiful extended family. And this time they have set their sights on an extra-luxury property worth a whopping 165 million dollars. A huge gem located in the residential district of Holmby Hillsamong the most renowned in Los Angeles.

  • Flavio Briatore, Elisabetta Gregoraci and Nathan Falco

    VIP

    Briatore, birthday in a wheelchair: but Elisabetta is always at his side

  • Belen Rodriguez

    Show

    Le Iene, Belen is exceeded: with the purple dress with laces it is explosive

  • Middleton Victoria Beckham

    Real

    Kate Middleton inspires Victoria Beckham: the dream moon dress trend

  • Paola Caruso eliminated by La Pupa and the Nerdy

    Show

    Pupa and Nerdy, slaps fly: Caruso eliminated. But the problem is upstream

  • myelofibrosis

    Health

    How myelofibrosis arises and is addressed

  • Charlene of Monaco

    Real

    Charlene of Monaco, Alberto pays his mental guru 12 thousand euros a day

  • Victoria Beckham Kate Middleton

    Real

    Kate Middleton and Victoria Beckham, metallic dress in comparison

  • Meghan Markle

    Real

    Meghan has a dream: she wants to go back to London, but someone ruins Lilibet’s baptism

  • Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

    VIP

    Brooklyn Beckham changes its name after the wedding with Nicola Peltz: the modern choice

  • Eurovision 2022: the conductors

    Show

    Eurovision 2022, there is a flat rate: who will not participate and why

  • Johnny Depp and Christi Dembrowski

    VIP

    Christi Dembrowski, Johnny Depp’s sister who moved him

  • plantar fasciitis

    Health

    Plantar fasciitis, how it manifests itself and what to do

  • David Beckham gives a $ 500,000 Jaguar to Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz

    VIP

    David Beckham, the extra-luxury gift for Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s wedding

  • Letizia Battaglia died at the age of 87

    Lifestyle

    Farewell to Letizia Battaglia: she told the mafia and the women of Palermo with her photographs

  • Ilary Blasi

    Show

    Isola dei Famosi 2022, the schedule changes: when the next episodes go on the air

  • Betrayal and new beginnings

    Psychology

    How I saved the marriage thanks to my lover

  • Brooklyn Beckham wedding Nicola Peltz couple

    VIP

    Beckham-Peltz wedding, all the VIP guests: the most beautiful looks of the millionaire wedding

  • Jennifer Lopez proposes Ben Affleck

    VIP

    J.Lo reveals the details on Ben Affleck’s (weird but beautiful) proposal

  • Island of the Famous: Edoardo Tavassi

    Show

    Isola, all crazy by Edoardo Tavassi: handsome, brilliant and capable of making people laugh

  • Alex Baroni 20 years after his death

    VIP

    Twenty years without Alex Baroni: from love with Giorgia to immortal songs









Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker