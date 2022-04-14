Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the new $ 165 million villa

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are looking for their new love nest. With the deal for the stunning $ 55 million mansion in Bel-Air collapsed, the two lovers once again set out on the hunt for stunning homes to find what will become the cradle of their beautiful extended family. And this time they have set their sights on an extra-luxury property worth a whopping 165 million dollars. A huge gem located in the residential district of Holmby Hillsamong the most renowned in Los Angeles.

