Bullet Train, a photo from Brad Pitt’s new movie

Empire unveils a new photo of Bullet Train

Bullet Train: trailer for David Leitch’s thriller starring Brad Pitt

The site Empire has exclusively released a new shot of the film, where we see Brad Pitt in the foreground with a hat, glasses and a small 24-hour-style suitcase in his hand inside a train. Bullet Train it is a basic action and thriller film, but with obvious comic tendencies and, of this, we realize it in the official trailer. The story, first of all, focuses on the events of Ladybug (Brad Pitt), a thief who is going through an existential crisis who is entrusted with the task of going to Japan and recovering the suitcase we mentioned earlier. In the course of the trailer, we understand that the action scenes are many, as well as the comic ones. For example, at the very beginning, we see Ladybug threaten with a gun a passenger in front of him, who, however, orders him to shut up because the two are in a carriage where silence must be respected. Needless to say, things will take a different turn, despite the protest of an old woman who seems not to care about the scuffle between the two. Afterwards, we see Ladybug wrestle with another character. The two, however, are suddenly interrupted by an assistant who offers them some services such as food and drink. Surprisingly, the fight is interrupted to allow Ladybug to buy herself a bottle of water, trying to convince her enemy to stop the hostilities, which however resume as soon as the attendant leaves the room. There are also scenes at the limit of the unlikely between chases and people suspended on a moving train, just like a true self-respecting action film.