Bullet Train, a photo from Brad Pitt’s new movie
Empire has unveiled a new photo of Bullet Traina film to be released next July and starring Brad Pitt, a thief in an existential crisis
The beauty of a film is that it can mix different genres within it. To be clear, a feature film can be entirely comic, dramatic or horror, but nothing prevents it from presenting completely opposite nuances within it. In fact, how many times have we witnessed ironic jokes in feature films of a completely opposite genre? This is the case with Bullet Trainlast “effort” of Brad Pitt which we will see in all the rooms starting next July.
Empire unveils a new photo of Bullet Train
The site Empire has exclusively released a new shot of the film, where we see Brad Pitt in the foreground with a hat, glasses and a small 24-hour-style suitcase in his hand inside a train. Bullet Train it is a basic action and thriller film, but with obvious comic tendencies and, of this, we realize it in the official trailer. The story, first of all, focuses on the events of Ladybug (Brad Pitt), a thief who is going through an existential crisis who is entrusted with the task of going to Japan and recovering the suitcase we mentioned earlier. In the course of the trailer, we understand that the action scenes are many, as well as the comic ones. For example, at the very beginning, we see Ladybug threaten with a gun a passenger in front of him, who, however, orders him to shut up because the two are in a carriage where silence must be respected. Needless to say, things will take a different turn, despite the protest of an old woman who seems not to care about the scuffle between the two. Afterwards, we see Ladybug wrestle with another character. The two, however, are suddenly interrupted by an assistant who offers them some services such as food and drink. Surprisingly, the fight is interrupted to allow Ladybug to buy herself a bottle of water, trying to convince her enemy to stop the hostilities, which however resume as soon as the attendant leaves the room. There are also scenes at the limit of the unlikely between chases and people suspended on a moving train, just like a true self-respecting action film.
The cast of Bullet Train
In addition to the aforementioned Brad Pitt, we find Sandra Bullock, Joey Kin, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuchi Sanada, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Pasha D. Lychnikoff, Masi Oka and Miraj Grbic. The film is directed by David Leitch, not new to this genre of films that mix different genres. His debut, in fact, although not credited, dates back to 2014 with John Wick. The first work fully recognized, however, is Atomic Blonde of 2017 with Charlize Theron as the protagonist. To follow, here Deadpool 2 in 2018 with Ryan Reynolds and Fast & Furious – Hobbes & Shaw of 2019, spin-off of the saga of Fast & Furious starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham. The director, who is also a well-known stuntman, has participated in this version in some successful films such as Ocean’s Eleven – Place your bets of 2001 and The Bourne Legacy of 2012.