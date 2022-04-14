Benzema, Lewandowski, Mbappé, Haaland Who is in the race to be the best “9” today?

When the ball is in the area and the ball is close to them, the fans know that the goal cry will come at any moment, that’s why we debate who is the best “9” today

Soccer fans enjoyed two of the best center forwards in the world. Karim Benzema Y Robert Lewandowskiwho participated with the real Madrid Y Bayern Munichrespectively, to the semifinals of the Champions League.

“Lewa” Y Benzema They are for many fans the best “9” today, boasting extraordinary numbers that have their clubs fighting for important trophies. However, in the race to be the best center forward many names stand out.

ESPN invites you to analyze some of the most spectacular strikers in the 2021/22 campaign and that way you can draw your own conclusion on who is the best “9”.

Robert Lewandowski | Club: Bayern Munich | Age: 33 years old | Nationality: Poland

‘Lewa‘ has positioned himself as one of the most effective attackers on the Old Continent in recent years. Robertwho will command Poland in the match against Mexico in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup 2022, has an impressive 46 goals in the campaign. In the Bundesligathe Pole has 32 goals and in the Champions League boasts of 12 points. The striker has won everything with Bayern and in recent weeks there have been various rumors that Lewandowski could join the Barcelona in summer.

Karim Benzema | Club: Real Madrid | Age: 34 years old | Nationality: France

After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo In 2018, El ‘Gato’ has become one of the top leaders of the Spanish squad and its main offensive reference. With 37 goals -24 in LaLiga and 11 in Champions League – and 13 assists in all competitions, Benzema he is one of the best center forwards today and for many fans he will be the favorite to win the ‘Golden Ball’ if he leads the Madrid to win the Champions and the Spain Championship.

Karim Benzema was an essential piece for Real Madrid to be in the semifinals of the Champions League. Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe | Club: PSG | Age: 23 years old | Nationality: France

The French star has stood out as a left winger, his natural position, but this season with PSG he has played 26 games as a center forward. Playing as the “9” of the Parisian team, Kylian has 20 goals and 17 assists in Ligue 1. The Frenchman would be living his last weeks in the French capital with different European sports media pointing out that he will be a new Real Madrid player, a club to which He would arrive as a free player.

Sebastien Haller | Club: Ajax | Age: 27 years old | Nationality: Ivory Coast

The best decision of the African striker was to leave the premier league last summer and join the ranks of the Ajaxa team in which he has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe. Haller He has 33 goals in all competitions and his numbers have led him to be linked with the most important clubs of the Old Continent, highlighting the interest of the Inter de Milan.

Cyrus Immobile | Club: Lazio | Age: 32 years old | Italian nationality

Like Benzema Y ‘Lewa‘, Immobile surpasses the barrier of 30 years but stands out for its great performance in Italy. Cyrus tops the scorers ranking A series with 24 goals but unfortunately for soccer fans, Cyrus will not be present at Qatar 2022 after Italy was eliminated by Macedonia in the play-offs of the UEFA.

With 22 goals in the current edition of the Italian Championship, the striker from Belgrade started the 2021/22 season with the Fiorentina and its impressive form led to the Juventus to disburse almost 90 million dollars for their services in the last Winter Market. With the ‘Vecchia Signora’, Dusan has quickly shown his goalscoring instinct and already has six goals in 13 duels.

Erling Haland | Club: Dortmund | Age: 21 years old | Nationality: Norway

Haland is for many fans the best center forward today and they hope that he will dominate the future of world football together with Kylian Mbappe. The footballer of Dortmund He has battled various injuries this season, but his 16 goals and 7 assists in 19 games in the Bundesliga. According to various reports, Erling He will leave German football at the end of the campaign and his next club could be Manchester Cityhowever, Norwegian has also been linked with the real Madrid.

Wissam Ben Yedder | Club: Monaco | Age: 31 years old | Nationality: France

With 18 goals in Ligue 1, the captain of the Monaco He currently occupies the second position in the ranking of French soccer scorers. Total, wissam has 25 goals this season and his good performances have allowed him to earn a place in the Selection of France.

Harry Kané | Club: Tottenham | Age: 28 years old | Nationality: England

According to the Transfermarkt site, the Spurs striker is one of the best valued center forwards in the world with a value of US$110 million, an amount that he was willing to pay Manchester City last summer, but Tottenham decided to stay on the battering ram. In the 2021/22 campaign, kane He has 22 goals in all competitions, although in the Premier League he has not signed his best scoring season.

The Lusitanian stands out on the European stage for his ability to play various offensive positions, but this season he has been used by Jurgen Klopp as center forward. In the scoring classification of the Premier League, Jack He occupies third place with 15 goals and if he maintains his level, he is expected to be one of the immovable pieces of Portugal in it Qatar World Cup.