A fan created a working version of “Minesweeper” in Minecraft

One of the most intriguing things about Minecraft it’s not just its size, but its list of build mechanics that allow for endless possibilities. As a video game with almost infinite replay value, it doesn’t seem to matter how long Minecraft has been around, because fans will always find new things to build.

As has been done by YouTuber, CraftyMasterman, who shows how he has created something in Minecraft which is not only quite complex, but also huge. This is a massive version of Windows classic, minesweeper.

The video shows the process of reflection that had to be carried out to build it. And while CraftyMasterman didn’t win the contest, he went all the way to create not one, but two versions of the game. He also managed to create a map showing the board of minesweeper in the player’s hand, which is great.

The task at hand was to create something using only the ‘Redstone’ item from Minecraft, which is the equivalent of circuits in the game and is used to make all sorts of cool contraptions. To get a fully functional version of minesweeperCraftyMasterman had to come up with a way for the game to signal if any adjacent squares contained any mines and also place flags like in the original game.

It took him many weeks, but he finally got the job done and has made both versions available for download, with the second iteration being the deeper build.