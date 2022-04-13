The celebrities without make-up show themselves naturally on social networks

Vip without make-up: why do they show themselves like this on social networks?

THE beauty look flaunted by celebrities like Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Adele or Kim Kardashian they have always been united by one element: to be impactful and very often also eclectic. It will be the role they have, the character they bring to the stage, the fact of being always in the spotlightbut the stars are used to always looking their best, fully made up.

Lately, however, it seems that something is changing, and more and more celebrities without make-up show themselves like this, natural and free from make-up. Motivation often has to do with gods periods of lifesome crossed by certain women, others more common to all.

It happened following the pandemic and the lockdown that many have rediscovered the serenity of looking in the mirror without wearing any make-up and have decided to make it part of themselves, then also crossing the threshold of the house and showing themselves to the world with skin free from colored filters.

Jennifer Lopez is one of these, and often shares photos and videos on her Instagram profile where she shows off her make-up. In this video she talks about her skincare routine using the products of her JLo Beauty line.

For others, as in the case of Jessica Biel, it is normal to juggle a life with perfect red carpet make-up and a natural one in everyday life.

For others, as happened to Cameron Diaz instead, getting rid of make-up was a consequence of greater age and mental maturity. From what she said – “The last thing I think about every day, maybe not at all during the day, is my appearance” – a increased awareness, self-acceptance and even we want to be as we are that seems to be typical of a given age. Diaz will turn 50 in a few months.

Another phase of life that can lead a woman to get rid of make-up is the maternity. This happened to Katy Perry, who started showing herself without makeup. The more minimal style of the pop star is not just a style choice, but is a reflection of the stage of life where it is located.

In an interview for the summer issue of L’Officiel Magazine the new mother has revealed that she no longer feels the need for the makeover before. “I’ve been through a real journey in the last few years having fun with the costumes, the lights, the props and the theatrical performances, but I have another life at home and it’s very small and normal, “he said.” I feel like I don’t have to be on top all the time and I think it’s due to having solved both the my professional life and my personal one“.

She and Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. Becoming a mother has changed her outlook on the world, not only has she “experienced unconditional love”, but her relationship with makeup and glam has also changed.

“I didn’t like the idea of ​​going out without makeup“, he said.” I used to say, ‘Come on, let’s do make-up and hair and now I say,’ You know, I’m fine. I know who I am. And what you think of me doesn’t concern me. ” Katy Perry without makeup is the best version of herself.

Like her, there are many stars who show themselves on social media without make-up and without deceit, setting a good example. A small gesture that inspires self-confidence and which contributes to spreading a new idea of ​​beauty that must reveal rather than cover. In the gallery the star without makeup.