Sinead O´Connor, new corporate director of Citibanamex Consumer Banking

Mexico City.- Citibanamex named Sinead O’Connor as corporate director of Consumer Banking.

Among the business areas that will be under his direction, stand out Commercial Banking, Consumer Products, Credit Cards and Personal Loans; Distribution, Correspondents, Marketing and Digital Business Development; Digital Solutions, Digital Channels, Payments and Collections, as well as the Customer Experience improvement area.

“The appointment of Sinead O’Connor is presented in order to achieve the alignment that allows us to better serve our clients with excellence in all our channels and segments, promoting digitalization and the continuous improvement of our offer of products and services” , highlighted Manuel RomoCEO of Citibanamex.

Experience in the financial sector

Sinead O´Connor has more than 22 years of experience in the financial sector and joined Citibanamex in November 2018. Until this last appointment, she served as corporate director of Digital Experience, a position in which she led the digital transformation strategy of the bank, including Citibanamex Afore and Citibanamex Seguros.

He also led the bank’s strategy to manage the bank’s operations in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in digital banking. In the last two years, he increased the number of digital clients by 14%, which now total more than 9.1 million, which represents 45% of the institution’s total clients.

In 2019, sales outside the branch accounted for 27% of sales; they are currently 54%. Today, more than 88% of Citibanamex operations go through one of its digital channels, such as the Citibanamex Móvil APP and BancaNet, a growth of 12 percentage points compared to 2019. In Citibanamex Móvil alone, transactions tripled from 7 million to 22 million per month, in that period.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, Citibanamex Consumer Banking reported a portfolio of 4.6 million credit cards; 915 thousand insurance policies and 9.6 million clients in the Afore, as well as the entire bank infrastructure with 1,276 branches and 8,947 ATMs throughout the country.

