Meet the new Ford Ranger FX4: price, equipment and technical sheet

A couple of weeks ago we told you that Ford had introduced the new Ranger FX4a version with sporty aesthetics that is intended for other types of users.

On that occasion, we said that this unprecedented configuration is based on the XLT variant, below the top of the range. Although there are almost no changes in relation to equipment and motorization (3.2 of 200 hp), it has some exclusive items.

With special colors and combinations with elements of dark tones, it has new wheels, a unique grille, more marked wheel arches, decals alluding to the version, side steps, special upholstery, black anti-roll bar, to mention the most outstanding.

Apparently the FX4 line is here to stay, since it is also present in F-150 and Maverick. Beyond these data, the commercial launch was missing, along with the most important thing, the price. This configuration has a value of 8,319,000 pesos. To know all the details, look at the technical data sheet.