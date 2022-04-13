Justin Bieber’s flared pants are genderless

The Justice Tour by Justin Bieber, aimed at promoting the 2021 album of the same name – the sixth for the Canadian singer born in 1994, and the previous one released in 2020, titled Changes, it started a few months after being postponed due to the lockdown. Arrived at stage number 21, on April 9 for the singer of Believe And Never say never it was the turn of the stage at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Here Justin Bieber once again opted for a look in full 2000s style which, shortly after, he shared on Instagram.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“You are so valuable” is the caption of one of the sequences shared by Justin Bieber in the aftermath of the April 9th ​​stage in Florida. In the shooting of Evan Paterakis, which, at the time of writing, are everywhere on Instagram, we see the singer of “Baby” and “up at night” remember the leitmotif of Justice: all individuals are equal and all have the same value. “You are all so valuable” Justin repeated in flared trousers, diamond necklaces and white T-shirts to the audienceinviting everyone to fight racism, to come together in the name of music that unites everyone and never remain silent.

Spring 2022 fashion: Justin Bieber’s flared trousers are genderless

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Illuminated by the spotlights of the Justice Tour, Justin Bieber’s periwinkle flare trousers can be recognized against the light thanks to the unmistakable enveloping silhouette first and then flared. To top it off, the “Peaches” and “STAY” singer with Kid LAROI (now topping all Spotify charts) chose a simple black hoodie + white T-shirt combo, along with a pair of white sneakers and a hat with a straight peak with which he has proved he can still play by rolling it on the back of his hand. Did someone say Y2K?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io