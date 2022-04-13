Helmut Marko exploded against Max Verstappen for his criticism of Red Bull

The adviser to the Milton Keynes team came out to respond to the last world champion after the Australian Grand Prix.

The 2022 Formula 1 season has not started well for the world champion. At the last Australian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen had to leave again when he was in second positionthanks to a problem in the fuel system, and accumulates no less than two withdrawals in three races.

After his unsuccessful race at the Albert Park Circuit, the Dutch driver exploded and released several criticisms towards Red Bull Racing, by evidencing ‘unacceptable’ problems and saying that they did not see a clear solution. This I wouldn’t have liked it at all within the teamto the point that one of the most important commanders has come out to fight back.

Helmut Markoexecutive adviser to the Milton Keynes team, seems not having digested Mad Max’s criticism of the new car in a good way. To answer him, the Austrian He sent a message to Verstappen stating that “he goes over the limit” and he should go out with less pressure to qualifying on Saturdays to get better results.

“He goes over the limit, he wants too much. That didn’t work in Australia in the last sector. We thought that with the title of champion there would be a little more peace of mind on his part, but he probably needs another title so as not to enter the classification with so much pressure“expressed Marko about Max’s self-demand.

Max does not have Pole Positions, Checo does

Helmut Marko’s statements refer to Verstappen’s overdriving before each session of this season, even with the ‘tranquility’ that he could have with a title behind him. for now, The European has not achieved any Pole Position, unlike his teammate Checo Pérez, who obtained it at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.