Cruz Azul vs Pumas | Concachampions 2022: Pumas survive and beat Cruz Azul to advance to the Concachampions final

Pumas knows how to suffer. The auriazul box had to sail against the current, being with one less man, but resisted the onslaught of Cruz Azul and signed the goalless draw (1-2), that was enough to get to the final of the Concachampions, 17 years later.

From the beginning, the game was agreed as a war for the first ticket to the final. Cruz Azul leaves like the forced to look for the goal, but just as Lillini promised, the auriazules did not go to defend and immediately pressed to extend your lead.

Dinenno was the first to notify with a long distance shot. A play on the edge of the area that prospered us, since the ball went over Jurado’s goal. The Machine responded with a header from Aldrete, but he could not direct the goal and Talavera breathed easy.

Without wanting to let your guard down those from Pedregal tried on the sides, having in Diogo de Oliveira his most dangerous weapon of the first half. The Brazilian managed to get on the side and in a counterattack, in combination with Dinenno, He took a cross shot that Jurado took with a great save.

The Machine suffered to be able to reach the rival goal and the lack of forcefulness was his main executioner. On a corner kick, Mozo lost the ball with Antunathe striker went against him and gave the ball to Morales, who went hand in hand with Tala, but he came out to face him, causing the ball to go wide.

The controversy was on both sides. First, The Machine claimed a hand in the Corozo area that the VAR did not mark, while a goal from Leo López of Pumas was annulled for a tight misplaced.

Despite the arrivals,both goalkeepers managed to leave their frame at zero in the first 45 minutes, something that left the Pumas calmer.

The second part did not change, Both teams went on the attack to break parity. With a back-and-forth match, emotions overcame the players, especially Palermo Ortiz, who made a foul to the newly admitted Santi Gimnez on the edges of the area, receiving a direct red.

Reynoso moved his pieces to take advantage of the numerical advantage, giving minutes to Shaggy and Otero. Both were in charge of looking for the goal for La Mquina with centers for Santi, but Talavera and the defense were attentive to keep the frame at zero.

The minutes were running out Pumas was fully back defending his frame, but the clarity of the cruzazulinos was never a problem for Talavera. Even, Rogiro had the clearest of the last few minutes, but his star shot hit Jurado’s goal and the final 0-0 was left.

Pumas suffered until the end, but Lillini’s claw is still perfect for her team and has put back in a fight for the crown that so much has been denied to those of Pedregal. 17 years old are back in the final of the Concachampions.

PHOTOS PICTURE 7