BAFICI 2022 will premiere the director’s cut of Rocky IV, directed by Sylvester Stallone

Rocky IV is an undisputed pop classic in the history of sports cinema and for the vast majority of critics and fans, the most beloved installment. Y in the framework of the next BAFICI -independent film festival in Buenos Aires to be held from April 19 to May 1- The director’s cut of the film will be released, a version directed by Sylvester Stallone that never had functions in Argentine movie theaters.

The plot of Rocky IV sees the world heavyweight boxing champion at his best, until the appearance of a new adversary from the Soviet Union: the fearsome Russian Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Though he initially challenges Rocky, Apollo Creed decides to stand up to the new Titan and takes a fatal blow in the ring, killing him. Saddened by his passing, Rocky swears to avenge Apollo’s death and defend the honor of his country by fighting Drago in the USSR.

In April 2021 Stallone announced on his official social networks the release of Stallone’s cut of Rocky IV, with his vision of the film (with new edits and never-before-seen scenes). “It will never be finished. I’ve said this before, you can always go back and watch a movie you made 50 years ago and say, ‘I have to re-edit this.’ All directors feel the same way,” Stallone explained in the uploaded video. to his Instagram. And finally, the BAFICI will be the cinephile event that will allow you to meet this brand new version of the film, in two performances in room 1 of the Gaumont cinema (Avenida Rivadavia 1635)

When are the functions and how to get the ticket

Function 1 will be on Thursday, April 28, at 5:00 p.m., and function 2 will be on Saturday, April 30, at 2:40 p.m. Ticket sales will be enabled on April 15 at 10 a.m. virtually and on April 18 at ticket offices.

The complete BAFICI program, ticket reservation links and the catalog can be found on the Vivamos Cultura website. Through the BOTI whatsapp (the virtual assistant of the City, 11 5050-0147) all the programming can be consulted. In addition, from the Vivamos Cultura website you can enjoy a large amount of online programming from anywhere in the country, as well as specific proposals for adults and children.

General Admission: $150. Discounted admission for students and retirees, and all functions of BAFICITO and Focos: $100.

Rocky IV: Dolph Lundgren’s pineapple that almost killed Sylvester Stallone

The legendary Sylvester Stallone revealed that he was about to die on the set of Rocky IV, premiered in 1985. “My heart began to swell,” he said, recalling the experience that almost culminated in fatality.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Sylvester Stallone revealed that he almost died after Lundgren punched him in the heart in one sequence. Although at first he did not think it was serious, his heart began to swell, leading to admission to intensive care.

“In the first round, when he knocked me down, that’s real. It struck me down and I didn’t feel it at the time, but later that night my heart began to swell. The pericardium was damagedwhich is when the heart hits the chest, like in a car accident, when the chest hits the steering wheel. My blood pressure went up to 260. They thought I was going to end up talking to angels.“, he recounted.

The artist had previously spoken of this incident. “Dolph Lundgren put me in the hospital for nine days. He knew he was in trouble when some nuns showed up at the ICU,” he said. For his part, Lundgren also spoke of the accident. “All I did was obey orders. He was the boss. He did what he told me. We went back to Los Angeles and the producer said to me: ‘Hi Dolph, you have two weeks off, Sylvester is in the hospital,’ “he recalled.