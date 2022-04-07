Summary of the match Xolos vs. San Luis (1-1); great goal by Facundo Waller

Xolos failed to maintain a one-goal lead, at minute 85 Facundo Waller he took away the victory from the frontiersmen, because with a great goal from long distance he gave the 1-1 to the Athletic San Luis.

Both teams have chances to think about the Repechage, after Matchday 9 was played this Wednesday, which they had pending; Xolos reaches 15 points and Los Potosinos 14, remaining in places 11 and 12, respectively.

This Wednesday at hot stadium The game was not easy for any of these teams, because although Tijuana had more possession, San Luis let go of many opportunities, because four balls hit the post, although Xolos also had one to the crossbar; what’s more, Marcelo Barovero saved several times to Atlético with incredible saves.

At 27 ‘the near post of San Luis arrived, John Murillo he shot from three quarters of the field and the ball crashed into the left post.

While at 29′, in an incredible way the goal did not fall; Murillo left Germán alone in front of Gil Alcalá’s goal and the Atlético de San Luis forward crashed the ball into the crossbar.

WHAT BERTER ME ATE! ???????? #XolosxFOX | Jhon Murillo left German alone in front of Gil Alcalá’s goal and the Atlético de San Luis striker crashed the ball into the crossbar???? pic.twitter.com/xpmMI9OaqO – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 7, 2022

Shortly after, Montecinos shot across and Barovero stole the goal at 34′; again the Rag made the difference.

And if two sticks had not been enough, San Luis had another two at 45′, first in a deflected center by Andrés Iniestra, seconds later, the ball fell to Murillo and again it went straight to the post, there were already four!

The goalless tie was not only a matter of luck, but also because of Barovero, because at 45′ he once again showed off with an incredible save when he seemed defeated.

Already in the second part, the curse of the post was now for Tijuana in the same goal where San Luis was denied, since at 57′ the crossbar appeared again, when Lisandro López won in the jump and headed the ball to crashwhen it seemed that the first of the night fell.

ANOTHER BALL TO THE STICK IN THE SAME GOAL! ???? #XolosxFOX | Now the occasion was for the locals, but Lisandro López’s header broke the crossbar and Atlético de San Luis was saved pic.twitter.com/zXoCl8Y6Qx – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 7, 2022

The scoring finally opened

It was not until the 68th minute that the road would finally be another, because Louis Leon pushed into the box Mauro Manotas and after checking the VAR, Xolos had a penalty in favor; at 72′, Lisandro López charged the penalty in a majestic way, a powerful shot to the left side of the goalkeeper for the locals 1-0.

Everything seemed to be headed for the victory of the red and black, but it was not like that; At 85′ came Facundo Waller’s great goal, since from three quarters of the field he dared to take a left-footed shot to the upper corner, the goalkeeper flew to his right, but it was impossible to stop that ball, it was 1-1.

???? THE GO-LA-ZO OF THE WEEK! ???? #XolosxFOX | Attention ???? with Facundo Waller’s huge shoe for Atlético de San Luis’s tie????⚽️ The Uruguayan hit him with everything and scored an anthology goal in the Caliente ????️! @calientessports pic.twitter.com/u0XpjcUZlz – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 7, 2022

At 93′ Xolos was still able to score, but Montecinos let the victory go, sending his shot well over the top.

On Day 13, San Luis receives León on April 9; Xolos will visit Pachuca on the 11thafter the Tuzos fight for the top against Tigres this Thursday the 7th.

