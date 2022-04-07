Matches for today Thursday April 7; Europa League, Liga MX, Conference League and more

This Thursday, April 7, soccer activity continues around the world with matches in Liga MX, UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League and Liga de Expansión MX, so here we present the schedules and channels where you can watch the matches for today.

In Mexican soccer, the activity of Day 13 of the Clausura 2022 begins with Atlas vs Necaxa, which you can see at 9:00 p.m. on Afizzionados. In addition, the pending match between Pachuca and Tigres is played, which will be broadcast at 7:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, FOX Sports Premium and FOX Sports.

The first legs of the quarterfinals are played in the Europa League and Barcelona will visit Eintracht Frankfurt, in a duel that you can watch at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN and Star+.

On the other hand, the Conference League will have the participation of Mexicans, since Erick Gutiérrez’s PSV will face Leicester, in a duel that will be broadcast by FOX Sports Premium and Fanatiz at 2:00 p.m.

The complete match card for today, Thursday, April 7; schedules and channels where to watch the games