Cuauhtémoc Blanco proposes Bielsa as the new DT of the Tri

The current governor of Morelos, and former soccer player for the Mexican National Team and Club América, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, stated who would be the ideal coach for the Tri bench, assuring that he would like to see Marcelo Bielsa, who currently does not have a team, because because he was sacked from Leeds United.

Blanco spoke in an interview for TUDN, and talked about putting himself under the orders of the so-called “Loco” Bielsa, since he coincided with him in the Águilas del América in the 90s.

Read also: Kenia Os poses with nothing underneath and reveals her spectacular figure (PHOTOS)

“I would love for Bielsa to be for the Mexican National Team, I have always proposed him, he makes me one of the best coaches. I had to be with him, yes, he is a bit strict, but in the end he is passionate about soccer,” he mentioned. the ‘wow’

“(Germán) Villa gave him videos, ‘I’m going to put this player in charge of you, watch carefully where he’s going to enter’, he is a very prepared coach who, in the end, does get a little annoyed because the training sessions are very strong, but it is for the good of the team, of the footballer”, he added.

In addition, “Cuau” assured that the players of the Mexican National Team lack joy to play, since from his perspective they do not have fun when they go out to play on the field. And he also considers that they lack more communication between them, as they did when they were selected,