The unprecedented Chivas lineup prepared by Marcelo Leaño against Toluca

The coach will try some variants for the visit to the field of Nemesio Diez where they are forced to get the victory.

The coach of Club Guadalajara, Marcelo Leaño prepares some surprises in his starting lineup for the next game that will be next weekend when they face Toluca on the field of Nemesio Diez Stadium in a match corresponding to Day 13 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

The Sacred Flock will not be able to count on Miguel Ponce, after the expulsion he suffered in the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas that ended 1-1, In addition to the drop in Jesús Molina who underwent surgery several weeks ago and won’t be able to play until at least October or November.

With this, according to information from Milenio, the Chivas strategist has in mind a totally unprecedented line-up that has not played together in this competition, because instead of placing Cristian Calderón to make up for the absence del “Pocho” Ponce, the helmsman will present one of the biggest surprises of the campaign.

How will Chivas play against Toluca?

Leaño’s intention is for Carlos Cisneros to occupy the lateral instead of “Chicote”, with which it is clear how little confidence he has in the soccer player from Nayarit, despite the fact that the “Charal” initially is not even a defender and all the times he has played he has done so on the right side, which Isaac Brizuela currently occupies.

Goalkeeper: Miguel Jimenez

Central defenders: Hiram Mier and Luis Olivas, who will return after a knee injury.

Sides: Isaac Brizuela on the right and Carlos Cisneros on the left

Midfielders: Sergio Flores in the center, Fernando Beltrán as inside on the right and Sebastián Pérez Bouquet as inside right

Forwards: Alexis Vega in the center, Jesús Angulo on the left and Roberto Alvarado on the right.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!