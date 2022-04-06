[Resumen] Villarreal beat Bayern Munich 1-0 for the quarterfinals of the Champions League | sports

Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich played at the Estadio de La Cerámica for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2021-22 Champions League and it was one of today’s matches. The colossus dressed up to receive his team and the German team. Those led by Unai Emery ended up being superior to the Bavarians who were shipwrecked in large passages of the game and could even go with a win against.

The yellow submarine gave a victory to all its fans who formed a great frame in the sports arena and never stopped encouraging them. The scorer of the Spanish night was Arnaut Danjuma at 8 minutes of the first half. The series is not defined. The rematch will be next Tuesday, April 12.

Villareal vs. Bayern Munich: minute by minute

Villareal vs. Bayern Munich: the goals of the match

Villareal vs. Bayern Munich: confirmed lineups

Villarreal: Rulli, Albiol, Torres, Parejo, Capoue, Moreno, Foyth, Estupiñán, Danjuma, Lo Celso, Coquelin.

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Upamecano, Pavard, Kimmich, Gnabry, Lewandowski, Coman, Davies, Hernández, Müller, Musiala.

Villareal vs. Bayern Munich: match sheet

Villareal vs. Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-finals When is it played? Wednesday April 6 What time? 2:00 pm (Peruvian time) Where? Ceramic Stadium Channel? ESPN 2 and Star Plus

Villareal vs. Bayern Munich: preview

Villarreal looks to continue making history in the Champions League this Wednesday, April 6, when they host Bayern Munich at El Madrigal. The Spanish will go for a victory that allows them to arrive with an advantage for the second leg.

Let us remember that the Yellow Submarine has just eliminated Juventus after their impressive 3-0 victory on the road.

For its part, Bayern Munich had no problem eliminating Red Bull Salzburg. The Bavarians beat the Austrians 7-1 to write their name in the quarterfinals.

At what time do Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich?

From Peru, the duel Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich can be followed from 2:00 pm Check the schedule guide for the other countries in the region:

Colombia: 2.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2.00 p.m.

Mexico: 2.00 pm

Peru: 2.00 pm

Bolivia: 3.00 p.m.

Chile: 3.00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3.00 p.m.

United States (Miami, Washington DC, New York): 3.00 pm

Argentina: 4.00 p.m.

Brazil: 4.00 pm

Uruguay: 4.00 p.m.

Spain: 9.00 pm

What channel transmits Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich?

In South America (except Chile and Argentina), the Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich will go through the ESPN 2 TV signal.

Argentina: ESPN

Bolivia: ESPN 2

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Chile: Fox Sports 1

Colombia: ESPN 2

Ecuador: ESPN 2

Mexico: TNT

Paraguay: ESPN 2

Peru: ESPN 2

Uruguay: ESPN 2

Venezuela: ESPN 2

United States: Galavision

Spain: Movistar Champions League 1, M. UHD Champions League 1, LaLiga TV M1.

How to watch Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich via ESPN 2?

Check the channel guide below to find out where to watch Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich via ESPN 2 according to the region in which you are located and the pay TV operator you have contracted.

Bolivia: channel 41 (Entel), channel 510 and 702 (Tigo)

Colombia: channel 622 and 1622 (DirecTV), channel 486 and 886 (Movistar TV), channel 26 and 246 (Tigo), channel 510 and 1510 (Claro TV)

Ecuador: channel 622 and 1622 (DirecTV), channel 202 and 734 (Grupo TV Cable), channel 90 and 590 (Claro TV)

Paraguay: channel 104 (Tigo)

Peru: channel 622 and 1622 (DirecTV), channel 486 and 886 (Movistar TV satellite), channel 506 and 741 (Movistar TV cable), channel 40 (Star Globalcom), channel 64 and 521 (Claro TV)

Uruguay: channel 622 and 1622 (DirecTV)

Venezuela: channel 622 and 1622 (SimpleTV), channel 485 (Movistar TV), channel 105 and 106 (Inter Satelital), channel 503 (CANTV), channel 43 (Vencable), channel 39 (TV Zamora).

Who broadcast Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich on ESPN 2?

If you go to see Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich for the ESPN 2 signal, keep in mind that this will be the duo in charge of broadcasting the match:

Narration: Miguel Simon

Comments: Quique Wolff.

How to watch Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich FREE ONLINE?

So you don’t miss the transmission of Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich online, you can tune in to the Star Plus signal, a streaming service where you can access all the programming of sporting events. In case you cannot enter it, you have the option to follow the ONLINE coverage of this commitment via La República Deportes.

How to access Star Plus to watch Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich?

To access Star Plus to watch Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich, you must register with your personal data on the website of this streaming service. Go to www.starplus.com and log in with your username and password. In case you are not registered, the platform offers you up to three types of subscriptions so that you can enjoy all the available content.

History of Villarreal vs, Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich 3-1 Villarreal | 22.11.11

Villarreal 0-2 Bayern Munich | 14.09.11.

Possible alignments of Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich