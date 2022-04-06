[Resumen] Villarreal beat Bayern Munich 1-0 for the quarterfinals of the Champions League | sports

Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich played at the Estadio de La Cerámica for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2021-22 Champions League and it was one of today’s matches. The colossus dressed up to receive his team and the German team. Those led by Unai Emery ended up being superior to the Bavarians who were shipwrecked in large passages of the game and could even go with a win against.

