National Lottery Results: WINNER of the Major Draw 3841 today, Tuesday, April 5, 2022

This Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the National Lottery carried out the edition of the Major Draw 3841, whose piece of luck is dedicated to the culture of the Magical Towns in Mexico, especially to the Huasca de Ocampo, in the state of Hidalgo.

Famous for its beautiful natural landscapes, historical places, cobbled streets, romantic walks, colonial haciendas, places where culture and nature are combined, resulting in a pleasant and welcoming image to spend a few days off in this picturesque province.

In addition, its local artisans stand out for the pieces of red pottery, such as plates, jars and pots typical of the region. Among a magnificent wooded landscape famous for its old benefit haciendas and stories of goblins, we can find Huasca de Ocampo, the first town to join the Pueblos Mágicos program on October 5, 2001.

Say you decided to try your luck by participating with the purchase of a piece of the lottery

Results of the Major Draw 3841 of the National Lottery

It should be mentioned that the results of Big Draw 3841 They were given through a live broadcast on the YouTube channel of the National lottery. Here we share the complete list with the winning numbers:

Number of the Grand Prize, of 21 million pesos: 36920

Number of the second prize, of 2.55 million pesos: 47945

Number of the third prize, of 900,000 pesos: 26952

Complete list of winning numbers of the Major Draw 3841 of April 5, 2022 / YouTube screenshot: National Lottery

To know if you are the winner of any of the prizes of the Big Draw 3841click on THIS LINK to check if your piece of luck was awarded.

The Big Draw 3841 It was held in the Draw Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery, on April 5, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

